The City of Tillamook continues to replace/rehabilitate the sanitary sewer system in the east part of the city. The city was fortunate enough to receive a third $2.5 million grant to replace sewer main’s, manholes, and laterals in the wastewater collection system.
The City of Tillamook has nearly completed work on Hawthorne Lane, Williams Avenue, and Walnut Lane. They are getting ready to start the replacement work on Evergreen Drive.
Sewer replacement on Evergreen will cause the city to close Evergreen Monday, July 27, from Third Street to Walnut Drive for up to 4-6 weeks. Detours will be in place, and residents directly impacted will be personally notified. Evergreen will be closed in the area of construction, and will move down the street with the progress of construction (rolling closure). They will try to keep this area as small as possible; safety of the crew and the public continues to be a priority.
Citizens may be asking why this is necessary. Many portions of the city’s sewer system were built in the 1930s and 40s and are in dire need of replacement. Some pipe connections to the manholes are cracked and groundwater flowing into the system. It is then conveyed and treated at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, which cost the city in electricity, chemical, and manpower cost. The less water they have to treat, the less it costs, allowing for improvements and repairs back into the system.
The City of Tillamook appreciates your patience during construction. If you have questions, you can call Liane Welch at 503-374-1812.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.