State Rep. Suzanne Weber (R-Tillamook) has been appointed vice chair of the House Education Committee. Weber served 30 years as an elementary school teacher, all in public education.
“I’m honored to be able to combine my work in public service with my passion for and experience in public education,” said Weber. “Education touches every sector, every aspect of life in Oregon. That has never been more apparent now, as so many families are struggling with virtual learning. Too often in the legislature, education funding becomes a political football used to cut deals. We must stop playing politics with our children’s futures.”
In addition to her appointment to the House Education Committee, Weber was appointed as a member of the House Early Childhood Committee as well as the House Housing Committee.
“I’m thrilled at my committee assignments,” Weber said. “All of these committees address major issues in rural Northwest Oregon. I’m excited to bring the voice of rural Northwest Oregon to the table.”
