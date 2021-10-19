In a video statement on Oct. 14, State Rep. Suzanne Weber announced her candidacy for the Oregon State Senate.
“I’m excited to take this next step in serving my community,” said Weber. “I hope I can count on your support like I did last year when I ran for State Representative to bring our common sense to Salem.”
“There are no bigger shoes to fill in Oregon politics than those of Senator Betsy Johnson,” continued Weber. “But I will work every day to live up to her legacy as an independent, non-partisan leader here in Rural Northwest Oregon.”
Johnson, who has served Senate District 16 for the last 16 years, announced the same day that she is running for governor as an independent candidate.
Rep. Weber was elected to the Oregon House of Representatives in 2020 on a platform of bringing rural common sense to Salem. She served 10 years as a Tillamook city councilor, followed by 10 years as mayor of Tillamook, both non-partisan positions. In the House, she serves as vice-chair of the House Committee on Education, as well as a member of the House Committee on Housing, House Committee on Early Childhood, and House Committee on Health Care.
Representative Weber’s video announcement can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQAMgFxVSLg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.