Reopening Oregon: Governor releases draft plan

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has released a draft of her Reopening Oregon Plan.
The governor's press secretary Liz (Craig) Merah told The Chronicle that the draft presentation has been shared widely—with legislators, local county officials, stakeholders, the Associated Press, and other reporters who asked to see a copy.
"We are holding a series of meetings to seek input on the draft plan from business owners, practitioners, and other stakeholders," Merah said. "We are emphasizing that this is a draft that is subject to change and for which we are still seeking input, and should not be misconstrued as a final document."
Merah said that Brown and her administration have been thinking about how to reopen Oregon’s communities and economies since we began enacting social distancing measures
"We have been in touch with state and local elected officials, public health experts, and the Governor’s Medical Advisory Panel since then to discuss how to accomplish that goal," Merah said. "Reopening Oregon is not a process that will happen overnight or statewide all at once, and we recognize that some areas of the state will take longer to reopen than others. However, there are clear differences between the COVID-19 case numbers in urban and rural Oregon counties –– for example, a number of counties in eastern Oregon have no cases or very few cases currently."
Merah said Brown recognizes the "incredible sacrifices that Oregonians have made to comply with social distancing measures," and credits their early action to comply with those measures in part for the relatively low infection numbers the state is now seeing.
Timelines for reopening communities will be driven by solid data on the spread of COVID-19, county by county as appropriate, and as each region is able to meet criteria set forth for a safe reopening, according the Brown's draft.
"Given current data trends, we would expect that the first counties that could be eligible to begin the process of reopening will be in rural Oregon—but only if we can ensure those counties have adequate testing capacity, sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment, and the public health staff for contact tracing," Merah said.
The draft Reopening Oregon Plan is attached to this story.
