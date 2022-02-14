As of Feb. 9, the state's emergency response program has paid out $278.3 million in federal emergency rental assistance (ERA) to 39,303 households, up from $268.1 million and 38,078 applicants last week, through the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP), according to Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS).
OHCS has paid out 96% of all federal ERA dollars available for rental assistance.
OERAP continues to be one of the nation’s top-performing programs and is ranked fifth in the nation, in the percentage of federal ERA funds paid out and obligated, as tracked by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Apply for OERAP today
OERAP is still accepting new applications for emergency rental assistance. Tenants who meet the minimum eligibility criteria should get their application completed or submitted as soon as possible. Please read more about the prioritization criteria here. Not all applicants will receive assistance. OERAP funds are available to renters who haven’t received assistance before. If you need help, call 211 or go to oregonrentalassistance.org à Tenant Resources.
Tenants who submit new applications can access protections from eviction for nonpayment of rent while their application is being reviewed and processed. Tenants must show proof to their landlord that they applied for the program to receive the protections. Tenants at immediate risk of eviction should apply for rental assistance right away to access the protections and also contact a legal organization.
- Oregon Law Center’s Eviction Defense Project: 888-585-9638 or evictiondefense@oregonlawcenter.org
- Oregon State Bar: 503-684-3763 or legalhelp@oregonstatebar.org
Progress and updated numbers
OHCS and its processing partner, Public Partnerships LLC (PPL), have made significant strides in the past several weeks to speed up application processing, according to state officials. Currently, 265 PPL staff are focusing on processing applications and answering thousands of inquiries from tenants and landlords. This is in addition to the applications processed by LPAs working across the state to finish paying out ERA 1 funds.
To date, OHCS and LPAs:
- Paid $278,316,034 to landlords and tenants to help 39,303 Oregon households, which is 96% of ERA 1 and 2 funds.
- Are currently reviewing 4,782 applications for payment that were submitted prior to Dec. 1, 2021.
- Need applicant or landlord response for 4,276 applications that were submitted prior to Dec. 1, 2021.
- Received 6,941 applications since the portal reopened on Jan. 26, 2022.
OHCS is focusing on paying out eligible applications that were received before Dec. 1, 2021, and will pay out the new eligible applications after the three-to-five-week for accepting new applications is over.
