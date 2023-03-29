Trask River just south of downtown Tillamook in January 1996

Trask River just south of downtown Tillamook, flooding Highway 101 in January 1996.

 Contributed photo

This winter of 2022-23 has been long and wet, and with some local flooding here and there. But the great flood of 1996 was especially prolonged and damaging. The following story, told in a three-part series by Tillamook’s Bud Johansen, tells of an important local rescue made during that flood. This is part one of three parts.

In January of 1996, we had a prolonged cold spell, with copious amounts of snow piling up in the mountains. Then the weather changed to warm, monsoon-like rain.  All kinds of records were broken in the amounts of rainfall that drenched the mountains. This warm rain, melted the amassed snow, and this resulted in torrents of water rushing down the overloaded river systems.  The rushing waters rapidly eroded stream banks and blew out many side canyons.  This resulted in a heavy, muddy brown onslaught of raging water, downed trees and old logs surging down from the mountains.  

