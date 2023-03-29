This winter of 2022-23 has been long and wet, and with some local flooding here and there. But the great flood of 1996 was especially prolonged and damaging. The following story, told in a three-part series by Tillamook’s Bud Johansen, tells of an important local rescue made during that flood. This is part one of three parts.
In January of 1996, we had a prolonged cold spell, with copious amounts of snow piling up in the mountains. Then the weather changed to warm, monsoon-like rain. All kinds of records were broken in the amounts of rainfall that drenched the mountains. This warm rain, melted the amassed snow, and this resulted in torrents of water rushing down the overloaded river systems. The rushing waters rapidly eroded stream banks and blew out many side canyons. This resulted in a heavy, muddy brown onslaught of raging water, downed trees and old logs surging down from the mountains.
When it all hit the lower farm land area, it spread out, inundating farms, houses, out buildings and most all lowland roads. Many families had to be evacuated by boat and hundreds of helpless cattle were drowning in the barns and loafing sheds of the area farms. Many valiant rescue operations were desperately taking place to save whatever cattle that could be reached in time. Some of the lucky ones had been evacuated ahead of the main flood.
The Nehalem Valley was hit even harder, with record water levels and broken rainfall records. Many cattle were lost in this area too. The historical railroad line that had traversed the Coast Range and helped open up the Tillamook country nearly a century ago, was badly blown out. The flood did such devastation in the rugged and picturesque Salmonberry River Canyon, that the tracks would be shut down for months.
Tillamook County was now totally isolated. The roads were flooded out in all directions to the West, North and South. Hwy. Six, to the East, would be out for many weeks because of giant landslides. The people of Tillamook County were totally on their own, and cut off from the outside world, so there would be no help forthcoming from out of the area. It is a good thing our citizens are tough and resilient and can bounce back from disastrous situations.
I was a retired off truck salesman for Reser’s Fine Foods. I now worked for the Tillamook Education Service District, dealing with mentally and physically handicapped kids. I drove school bus, transporting students from north county to the ESD building in Tillamook.
I loved my job and developed great relationships with both students and parents. I felt I was contributing something positive to the system. This story is about my small contribution to the overall massive rescue efforts that took place throughout the county during the great flood of ‘96.
The day of the flood, of course, there was no school, so I drove around in my pickup, to wherever I could safely drive, and took pictures. I listened on my CB radio to rescue efforts taking place on farms to save whatever cattle they could. I drove up to the Dam Hole, on the Trask River. The roar of the river was so loud I could barely carry on a conversation with other onlookers.
The surging, swollen stream was hurtling giant logs down over the rapids and spitting them, like toothpicks, over the falls. The ground was trembling where we stood, caused by the power of Mother Nature at work.
Later that day, I drove over to Mills Bridge on the Wilson River highway. I walked out onto the shuddering bridge into the clamoring roar of the raging waters just beneath my feet. A log jam was forming on the upper side of the bridge.
I watched as giant logs slammed into the bridge, shaking it badly. The logs then were sucked under the bridge and swept away down the river. I drove over to the Trask River bridge on Hwy 101, south of Tillamook. The highway in that area was even flooded, which was a rarity.
The swift waters up-rooted fence posts and deposited them on the roadway. This is near the old Tillamook Care Center, which would soon impact the lives of its residents as well as those of my friend, Mike Cooley, and me.
