the ‘96 Flood

The flood on 3rd Street in Tillamook out by the bridge that crosses the Tillamook

River near KTIL Radio Station.

This winter of 2022-23 has been long and wet, and with some local flooding here and there. But the great flood of 1996 was especially prolonged and damaging. The following story, told in a three-part series by Tillamook’s Bud Johanson, tells of an important local rescue made during that flood. This is part three of three parts.

We struggled to push and pull, almost with brute strength, each evacuee up the narrow steps. We were careful to avoid hurting the frail bodies. They came in all shapes and sizes. One of us pulling from above and the other, standing in filthy water up to his knees, pushing and lifting from below.

