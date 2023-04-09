This winter of 2022-23 has been long and wet, and with some local flooding here and there. But the great flood of 1996 was especially prolonged and damaging. The following story, told in a three-part series by Tillamook’s Bud Johanson, tells of an important local rescue made during that flood. This is part three of three parts.
We struggled to push and pull, almost with brute strength, each evacuee up the narrow steps. We were careful to avoid hurting the frail bodies. They came in all shapes and sizes. One of us pulling from above and the other, standing in filthy water up to his knees, pushing and lifting from below.
The tenants had been wheeled down the hallway, one at a time by staff members, with their lap robes nearly dragging in the water. When they reached the bus door, Mike and I took over the delicate job of hoisting them aboard. Our helper from the care center staff got them seated comfortably, wrapped up in their blankets.
As we manhandled one old lady, trying to get her up the steps, she said, “You’re pulling my leg off.” Sure enough, we were! She had an artificial leg. Another lady said her grand kids were still in her room. We thought, “Oh sure, she’d have them there during a crisis in a flood.” We checked her room. Guess what? Her grand kids were there.
They had stayed all night with her, and must have been overlooked in the rush to evacuate. After about a half hour of struggle, we finally had a bus full. There had been a lot of mental and physical stress in our efforts.
I was worried about Mike, as he’d had a history of heart trouble, and we were under a lot of pressure. We were ready to head out into the flooded darkness with our first load of evacuees. It would take another trip to complete the evacuation.
I eased the bus out into the flood, as the darkness closed around us, with a full load of precious cargo. Their lives were in my hands. Big responsibility. I held my breath as we crossed the little bridge with the swirling waters plunging underneath it. I did not dare to think about what would happen if the bridge collapsed. We took our load of wet and exhausted, bewildered old folks to the Swiss Hall.
We had lots of help with the unloading and were able to use the chair lift. The Red Cross had set up cots in the Swiss Hall and were bedding down my passengers. It had been a tough trip for them, but we still needed to go back to the care center a second time.
Mike and I immediately started to retrace our flooded route back to the Care Center. It looked like the flooding was starting to level off and did not seem quite so menacing, even though it was still inky black out. After our first trip, we were now on familiar, but risky, flooded ground.
We got the remainder of the residents of the center loaded onto the bus and delivered them to the Swiss Hall. We thought we were done, having braved our way through the treacherous dark waters twice. We were exhausted from the labor and stress of loading and delivering all of those frail and heavily dependent people. We went to Sonny’s Cafe for much needed breakfast, then on home for a hot shower and rest.
I took a soothing hot shower, scrubbing off all the filthy grime of the flood waters. I had just plopped down into my relaxing easy chair, when Mike called again. He said we had to go back to the Care Center to retrieve some mattresses and food supplies, like milk. It was daylight by now and the flood waters did not look quite so menacing. I think the water was starting to drop a little.
We had to wade through flooded halls to retrieve mattresses and supplies. The kitchen was a mess with floating objects and food containers bobbing all around. Next, we had to haul the mattresses and some of the care center tenants from the Swiss Hall to the hospital. This took a couple of trips. They were opening the 3rd floor of the hospital to house the old folks temporarily. It was better than the big open room of the Swiss Hall. We were finally released and could go home, for another hot shower.
Mike and had I worked our buns off and risked our necks in rescuing the Care Center residents. There was quite a write-up in the local paper, but it did not mention Mike and me by name. It read, “The two volunteers had a calming effect on the terrified evacuees.” We laughed about that: “So much for being heroes.”
I feel good about what we accomplished that day. Mike Cooley and I had been good friends all along and enjoyed a good relationship, but I think sharing this perilous experience bonded us even more. We had great trust and faith in each other. Now, 27 years later, Mike has passed away, but I still feel that special bond with his memory.
