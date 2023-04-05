This winter of 2022-23 has been long and wet, and with some local flooding here and there. But the great flood of 1996 was especially prolonged and damaging. The following story, told in a three-part series by Tillamook’s Bud Johanson, tells of an important local rescue made during that flood. This is part two of three parts.
The second morning of the flood, knowing there would be no school, I snuggled up in my comfy bed and prepared to sleep in. I got a very rude awakening. At 5 a.m., the phone rang, and startled me so much that I leaped out of bed—wide awake. It was Mike Cooley, who was an Administrator and my boss, at the ESD.
Mike tersely said, “Go to the bus garage, get your bus, and meet me at the ESD building.” I hurried to comply, though not having a clue what was going on. Mike informed me, “We’ve been asked to help evacuate the Tillamook Care Center,” which was located south of town and right across the road from the swollen, onrushing Trask River. Mike and I were not professionally trained rescuers, but the burden was placed on our shoulders.
As we headed out, I felt an adrenalin rush along with an insecure and anxious feeling. We had heard no updates on the flood situation and had no idea what lay ahead. The road could be washed out or totally closed by high water.
We only knew that the care center had requested help for immediate evacuation from the still rising waters. We would do our best to get the job done. We were headed blindly into the unknown early morning dark.
We ran into flooded streets even before we reached the south end of town. Water was spewing and bubbling up around all the manhole covers, looking like springs in the flooded streets. When we headed into the dark flood south of town, all that showed in our headlights was a huge sea of dirty brown water, floating logs and debris and the tops of fence posts, paralleling the submerged roadway.
I used these post tops as a guide to follow and try to stay on the road. There might have been a deep, underwater ditch between the fence and the road, deceiving my perception of the road’s location. Had I run into the ditch, it would have spelled disaster for Mike and me.
Mike stood behind me as we slowly crept forward, helping to watch for floating obstacles of whatever kind, and trying to help keep me on the hidden roadway. We dodged several logs. The rising waters crept under the bus door and over the bottom step. It got deeper as we progressed.
The water pushed up against the front of the bus, leaving a wake as we slowly pushed through. I hoped it wouldn’t rise above the exhaust system to the rear and drown out the engine.
Mike and I were both well past our “prime,” but each was still blessed with a sense of adventuress spirit. Maybe even a little bit of an inclination for “living on the edge.” In spite of this, I was beginning to subtly have an uneasy feeling of, “Good God, what has Mike volunteered us into now.”
We came to a small bridge that had swirling waters trying to pass under it. There was too much water for the culvert to carry. I could picture the surging, whirling flood undermining the bridge and having it collapse as we crossed over it. Goodbye Mike and Bud.
We passed over the bridge and slowly felt our way through the inky darkness. It was eerie, sort of hypnotizing, to look at nothing but water and debris through the glare of headlights, which reflected off the water.
We finally spotted the warm, beckoning lights of the Care Center looming directly ahead. It looked like a haven of shelter and safety from the flood waters. We both heaved a sigh of relief. So far so good.
I managed to back the bus up to a door at the end of a lighted hallway, which was under water. The bus sat in water up to the high first step. I would not be able to use the electric chairlift to load the evacuees, as it would be under water when in the down position.
We would have to wrestle, push and physically shove each of the mostly disabled senior citizens up the steep and narrow bus steps. It would be a challenging undertaking. Perhaps thirty care center residents would rely on us to get out of the flood waters to safety. Our school bus was a shorter bus than those used today, so we would have to make at least two trips to accomplish our task.
Mike and I had very important help from a young woman on the care center staff. She worked hard to help us load the passengers. She was small and petite, but quite strong and willing. Her presence eased the bewildered old folks’ anxiety, for they knew her well.
Mike and I were total strangers to them, but they gamely helped all they were able to. The three of us did all the loading of the passengers. Earlier, ambulances had hauled some bedridden tenants out and taken them up to the hospital. After that, it was left up to just Mike and me to evacuate the entire center of its remaining tenants. Apparently, no other resources were available.
