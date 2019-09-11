Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a Veterans’ Behavioral Health Forum in Tillamook on Thursday, Sep. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Tillamook County Library. The Rede Group will be facilitating the event.
Veterans, behavioral health care providers, and policymakers are invited to attend these discussions, share their perspectives, and offer feedback. The forum wants community input from anyone who has experience with behavioral healthcare for veterans; as a veteran, provider, as someone working in community health, as a policymaker, or any other interested party.
You must register to attend. Register at: https://conta.cc/2YL3Unz.
