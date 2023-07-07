Neah-Kah-Nie new logo

Dr. Tyler Reed became superintendent of the Neah-Kah-Nie School District on July 1, taking over from the retiring Paul Erlebach.

Reed told the Herald in a recent interview that he plans to emphasize literacy at all grade levels, facilities maintenance and continuing to maximize post-secondary opportunities for students in the district as superintendent.

