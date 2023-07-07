Dr. Tyler Reed became superintendent of the Neah-Kah-Nie School District on July 1, taking over from the retiring Paul Erlebach.
Reed told the Herald in a recent interview that he plans to emphasize literacy at all grade levels, facilities maintenance and continuing to maximize post-secondary opportunities for students in the district as superintendent.
“I just want to maximize the opportunities for our kids,” Reed said, “if that’s career tech, if that’s going to a four-year or two-year college, if that’s getting a job right after high school, that’s super important.”
Reed arrives in Neah-Kah-Nie after serving as the Tillamook School District’s curriculum director for the past year. Born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Reed began his career in education with Teach for America, working in a school in Stuckart, Arkansas. While working in Stuckart, Reed earned a master’s degree and doctorate from Arkansas Tech University, before becoming principal of a school in Rosebud, Arkansas.
While working in Arkansas, Reed met his wife, who also worked with Teach for America and hails from Astoria, Oregon. After spending the first decade of their married lives in Arkansas, the couple decided that they wanted to move closer to her family and began looking for job opportunities on the north coast, applying for and accepting the position in Tillamook last spring.
Reed said that in Arkansas he had been used to having more oversight from the state department and that he enjoyed the more community-driven style of Oregon schools.
“I think this area is great in that these feel like community schools and they are community schools,” Reed said. He also praised the support of local foundations for scholarships in both the Tillamook and Neah-Kah-Nie school districts, mentioning the Muddnick Foundation in North Tillamook County in particular, which is helping to fund a production of Cinderella and recently contributed to a class trip to Washington D.C. Reed said, “It’s just great that communities like Tillamook and Neah-Kah-Nie are providing that for their kids.”
Reed said that he is appreciative of Erlebach’s steady stewardship of the district and help during the transition, appreciating that he is not being asked to serve as a “white knight” for the district. He mentioned both the GEAR UP grant aimed at increasing preparation for secondary education that the district was selected to receive last year and the AVID teaching program that teachers are training in as examples of Erlebach’s achievements.
Nonetheless, there are challenges facing the district for which Reed has been preparing. Chief among them is the uncertainty surrounding future timber harvest revenues, which along with property taxes make up the entirety of the district’s fundings and may be cut with a new habitat conservation plan under development by the Oregon Department of Forestry.
As a representative of a special district drawing revenues from the state forests, Reed said that remaining in communication with legislators and the governor about the potential harvest cuts’ impacts will be key.
“I think it’s just gonna be making sure that we form a positive relationship with our state legislators and Tina Kotek,” Reed said, “making sure our voices are heard and that it’s not necessarily the timber companies that are being hurt in this it’s our kids and our districts.”
Reed said that he will also focus on continuing to improve academics to ensure the district offers students the best education. He said that the coronavirus pandemic and distance learning had led to difficulties in educating children but noted that Neah-Kah-NIe has begun to rebound and exceed state averages in test scores.
A main emphasis for Reed will be improving literacy in the district, with a focus on moving toward the science of reading approach, which emphasizes phonics. Reed said that he is a fan of the kindergarten through second grade curriculum from Foundations that the district uses and he hopes to see their offerings expanded to all grade levels.
“(I’m) just really excited to bring that to the district, to make sure it’s a K-12 initiative and not just an early literacy initiative and I think it’s going to do great things for our kids,” Reed said.
Reed will also be keeping an eye on the district’s various facilities, working to make sure that they stay up to date as Garibaldi and Nehalem Elementary Schools approach their centennial anniversaries.
“It’s just a matter of making sure that we improve those buildings to be state of the art facilities for our kids because they deserve the best,” Reed said.
Reed said that he is excited to get to work in the district and to get to know and work with the community as he steps into a more public facing role.
“I’m excited to see where we can take Neah-Kah-Nie together and it is not a me thing, this is not what I’m doing, it is really what this community is doing,” Reed said. “I know that they love their kids and I’m just super proud to work in the district in which I live and see it move forward.”
