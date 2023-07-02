Heat Warning
Metro Creative Connection

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA... In Oregon, - Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range. - Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite Fourth of July tradition?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite Fourth of July tradition?

You voted: