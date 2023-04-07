Ocean coho salmon season

Ocean coho salmon season are a bright spot this year with forecasted strong returns

 Photo by Rick Finnell

The Pacific Fisheries Management Council (PFMC) yesterday finalized the 2023 ocean salmon seasons. These include ocean waters off Oregon.

Columbia Basin hatchery coho salmon and Oregon Coast Natural coho mark bright spots with a third consecutive year of strong forecasted returns and season openings beginning mid-June.

