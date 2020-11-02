The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Friday, Oct. 30, that the razor clam closure on the central coast has been extended and now includes the north coast. Recent razor clam samples indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid is above the closure limit. Razor clamming is now closed from the Columbia River to the north jetty of the Siuslaw River in Florence.
Razor clam harvesting remains open from the south jetty of the Siuslaw River in Florence to the California border.
Mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. Coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. ODA does not recommend eating whole scallops. Commercial shellfish products remain safe for consumers.
Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid toxin are produced by algae and originate in the ocean. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.
