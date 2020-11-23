The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the closure of the remainder of the coast for recreational razor clamming. Recent razor clam samples indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit.
Razor clam harvesting is now closed from the Columbia River to the California border. ODA recommends you discard and do not eat any razor clams dug from this area on or since Monday, Nov. 16, as this is when samples were dug.
Mussel harvesting is open along the entire Oregon coast. Recreational bay clam and crab harvesting is open along the entire Oregon coast.
ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.
