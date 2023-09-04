Tillamook Police Chief Raymond Rau was charged with four misdemeanors on August 30, relating to the Oregon State Police and Department of Justice investigation into missing and tampered evidence at the Tillamook Police Department’s property room.
Rau was charged with two counts of official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor, one count of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, and one count of theft in the third degree, a class C misdemeanor.
Oregon State Police’s (OSP) investigation began in May, after an audit of the department’s property room revealed that evidence had been tampered or removed in more than 80 cases dating back to 2005.
Most of the cases, 64 of the 83, related to drug crimes and the majority had occurred since 2021, when Rau became chief of the department. According to Tillamook District Attorney Aubrey Olson, missing evidence included an assortment of controlled substances, paraphernalia for their use, cash and at least one body camera recording, while bags holding evidence for other cases had been damaged.
The investigation led Olson to reevaluate the affected cases and begin dismissing charges and seeking vacations in several earlier this summer. As of early August, Olson had moved for the vacation of four convictions and dismissed charges in several other cases.
Olson told the Herald in early August that the decisions to dismiss and vacate charges were being made using a list provided by OSP of the affected cases and evidence. Olson said that in making the decisions she was evaluating whether the compromised evidence had been crucial to the prosecution and that there were “probably many more” dismissals and vacations to come.
The indictment against Rau comes after the chief had been on a murky leave since at least the middle of May and charges him with removing money and controlled substances from the Tillamook Police evidence locker.
Rau is alleged to have removed more than $100 in cash and less than $100 worth of controlled substances from the locker between October 1, 2021, and May 8, 2023. Rau arrived at the Tillamook Police Department in April 2021 in an interim capacity before being appointed full-time chief in June, after serving as the police chief in Nyssa, Oregon for nine years.
Tillamook City Manager Nathan George declined to comment on the indictment. George said that Rau’s employment status, which falls under his purview, was unchanged and that the chief remained on leave, although he declined to disclose the nature of that leave.
Oregon Senior Assistant Attorney General Colin Benson will prosecute the case, after Olson appointed him a special deputy district attorney for the matter involving Rau.
When asked why only four misdemeanor charges had been brought in a case involving more than 80 potential instances of compromised evidence, Roy Kaufmann, the Oregon Department of Justice’s Communications Director, said that “the charges brought were informed by the evidence.”
Kaufmann also noted that the investigation was ongoing and that “the filed charges do not necessarily preclude additional charges being brought in the future.”
Rau has retained attorney Christine Mascal to represent him. A date for Rau’s arraignment had not been set. An attempt to contact Rau via a Facebook page that appeared to belong to him went unanswered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.