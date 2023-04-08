Regional Accelerator and Innovation Network Catalysts are expanding their offerings on the north coast and have recently hired a new ambassador for the region.
RAIN Catalysts, as the group is known, will be working through its Startup Blue program to support innovators and entrepreneurs in the maritime industry in Tillamook County.
“What we want to do first of all is start some interest and figure out what the issues are,” Chris Jacobsen, RAIN’s new north coast ambassador, said. “Have a meeting at a local pub and see how much interest we can develop and see what the challenges are for this area.”
RAIN started working on the coast in Lincoln County in 2016, partnering with Oregon State University to help maritime professionals develop new products and technologies. They have assisted in the development of a float switch to ensure boats remain floating and a smart surf fin which gauges wave quality and are helping with the development of a device to remove jellyfish from crab lines.
Communities along the coast began to express interest in similar support in the years after RAIN began operations and started to ask for help.
“A bunch of stakeholders began realizing the coastal communities have been pretty left behind in terms of support for innovation focused around maritime problems,” said RAIN Maritime Innovator in Residence Nate Gilman.
The United States Small Business Development Administration took note and began looking for partners for a new grant to support maritime businesses on the coast in 2019. They selected Oregon State University to administer the grant. After initially expanding operations in the area near their Hatfield Marine Science Center, OSU is now working to expand the program’s geographic footprint.
Jacobsen, who was hired in late 2022, is a longtime maritime professional who was brought on to lead efforts on the North Coast. His job will be to communicate with the community to develop projects or programs to enhance and expand maritime industries on the coast.
He has started his efforts with meetings in Astoria but plans to work his way south and have informal meetings in Tillamook soon.
Gilman said that RAIN’s role in the innovative process is to help facilitate communication between maritime workers and Oregon State researchers who can offer rapid prototyping and other support.
“It’s a different language that everyone speaks, so we’ve worked really hard to find people who can bridge that gap and speak both languages fluently,” Gilman said.
