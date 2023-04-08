maritime
Metro Creative Connection

Regional Accelerator and Innovation Network Catalysts are expanding their offerings on the north coast and have recently hired a new ambassador for the region. 

RAIN Catalysts, as the group is known, will be working through its Startup Blue program to support innovators and entrepreneurs in the maritime industry in Tillamook County.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite spring activity?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite spring activity?

You voted: