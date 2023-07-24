Salmonberry Rail Curve

The difficult curve south of the Three Graces.

 Photo Credit Will Chappell

Stewart, Wald & McCulley, a Missouri law firm specializing in Rails-to-Trails litigation, has recovered $2,623,894.00 resulting from a settlement with the federal government on behalf of landowners in Tillamook and Washington Counties, Oregon.

The federal lawsuit is titled: Loveridge, et. al. v. United States, Case No. 17-cv-912L, filed in the United States Court of Federal Claims. In early 2016, The Salmonberry Intergovernmental Agency (“STIA”) and The Port of Tillamook Bay (“POTB”) negotiated to transfer ownership from POTB to STIA and to convert the former railroad corridor to a potential recreational trail.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which of the county’s summer festivals do you most enjoy?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which of the county’s summer festivals do you most enjoy?

You voted: