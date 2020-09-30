The board of directors of the Oregon Coast Scenic Rail Road (OCSR) canceled their contract the organization had with Oregon Coast Rail Riders (OCRR) due to a safety violation according to the rail road’s attorney.
General council for the rail road told the Headlight Herald via email, the reason for canceling the contract immediately, was for a safety concern and conduct of management of the OCRR toward OCSR staff.
“It was the violation of the track bulletin coupled with their subsequent conduct towards our staff on Sept. 9, that is the reason for the termination of the agreement,” Martin E. Hansen, attorney for the rail road said in an email.
On Sept. 8, the rail road staff put out a track bulletin halting all operation on the rails beginning on Sept. 9, due to fire danger in the area.
But, according to rail rider owner Anita Melten, with the power outages and spotty cell service due to the wildfires, they didn’t receive the bulletin halting rail use in time for the next days operation.
“It was not expected, we feel unjustified,” said Melten. “We have some delicate stuff happening, we are in negotiations with our attorney to see what can be done because we have not been able to talk to them (OCSR).”
OCRR had less than a month to operate their summer season when the contract cancelation came.
“Your company’s failure to abide by the track bulletin issued on Sept. 8, 2020, coupled with your conduct towards OCSR’s management staff, triggers OCSR’s right to terminate the agreement pursuant to the terms of the agreement …” the termination letter states.
“As the agreement is terminated you shall have no further operation of any kind on OCSR’s property, you have 30 days within which to vacate OCSR’s property with any equipment you have brought on.”
According to Michelle Bradley, executive director with the Port of Tillamook Bay, the organization who owns the rail road, but turned over management to the OCSR board, all property that houses the rail riders equipment and parking areas are owned by the port and they will honor the lease agreement with the rail riders until it is up for renewal sometime in the Spring of 2021.
