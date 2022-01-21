Last week the County Commissions of Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill voted to appoint Rachel Armitage as the new Senator from District 16. Senator-designate Rachel Armitage will begin her service as state senator upon taking the oath of office.
“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to represent the people of Senate District 16 and to the county commissioners for casting their votes in my favor,” said Senator-designate Rachel Armitage. “I look forward to bringing my perspective as a rural Oregonian to Salem. Our communities deserve action on the everyday issues that affect our way of life, such as access to rewarding jobs and stable, affordable housing.”
Senator-designate Rachel Armitage lives in Warren, Oregon with her husband and stepdaughter. She served as a Legislative Assistant during the 2016 and 2017 Legislative Sessions, focusing on education and foster youth issues. She plans to bring her perspective from her past legislative work to the Oregon Senate, advocating for better economic opportunities for Oregon’s working families. As the appointee from Senate District 16, Senator-designate Armitage will serve on the Joint Ways and Means Subcommittee on General Government.
“We are tremendously excited to welcome Senator-designate Rachel Armitage as the newest member of the Oregon Senate Democrats,” said Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego). “Given her professional experience in the Legislature, she will bring an effective skillset to her role in the Senate as we continue to help guide Oregon through the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all very fortunate for her decision to serve with us and I look forward to working with her during the upcoming Legislative Session.”
