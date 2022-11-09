Ballot drop box
Buy Now
Photo: Hilary Dorsey

Unofficial election results for Tillamook County on Tuesday night appeared to return wins for Republican candidates for statewide office, except for Senator Ron Wyden who looked poised for a narrow victory in the county.

In local races, Tim Hall led in his bid for reelection as Mayor of Garibaldi against former Mayor Judy Riggs, Charles McNeilly held a commanding lead over Sue Wilson in the race for Mayor of Rockaway Beach and Phil Chick maintained a slim margin over Lydia O’Connor in the Nehalem mayoral race.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.