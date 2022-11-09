Unofficial election results for Tillamook County on Tuesday night appeared to return wins for Republican candidates for statewide office, except for Senator Ron Wyden who looked poised for a narrow victory in the county.
In local races, Tim Hall led in his bid for reelection as Mayor of Garibaldi against former Mayor Judy Riggs, Charles McNeilly held a commanding lead over Sue Wilson in the race for Mayor of Rockaway Beach and Phil Chick maintained a slim margin over Lydia O’Connor in the Nehalem mayoral race.
As of last night, the gubernatorial race and all the races for Tillamook representatives in Salem remained too close to call.
Democrat Tina Kotek held a narrow lead over Republican Christine Drazan in the gubernatorial election. Republican Suzanne Weber led Democratic challenger Melissa Busch by more than 5,000 votes in the race for the 16th State Senate District.
Meanwhile, only several hundred votes separated Republican Cyrus Javadi, who held a slight lead, from Democrat Logan Laity in the showdown for State Representative from the 32nd District.
Democrat Ron Wyden held a commanding lead in the race for U.S. Senate across the state and appeared to have won Tillamook County by a margin of several hundred votes.
Democrat Suzanne Bonamici was on the path to representing Tillamook in Washington in January, having won twice as many votes as Republican David Mann across the district. Tillamook County voters preferred Mann, with unofficial results showing him topping Bonamici by two percentage points.
In Tillamook County, the ballot measure to incorporate Oceanside was on track to be defeated, as was the proposed gas tax increase for the City of Tillamook. Meanwhile, the cities of Tillamook and Nehalem, as well as unincorporated Tillamook County all looked primed to temporarily ban psilocybin related businesses, while a similar measure in Wheeler had a one vote differential in favor of allowing those businesses.
Voters in the City of Tillamook seemed set to return Rebecca Hopkins to the city council to represent Ward 2, while Dean Crist was in a neck and neck race with his challenger, Nick Torres, who held a five-vote lead, to represent Ward 5.
In Garibaldi, Norman “Bud” Shattuck and Linda Bade led in the unofficial tally to take the two available, at-large council seats.
In the race for position four on Rockaway Beach’s City Council, Cindy Kay Gregory held a commanding lead.
Manzanita’s city council race was tight, but Brad Mayerle and Linda Kozlowski held a slight lead over Mark Kuestner for the two available positions.
Early returns indicated that Wheeler’s residents had selected Karen Matthews, Deanne Ragnell and Dave Bell to serve four-year terms as city councilors.
Nehalem voters chose Hillary Howell, Sandi Huntley and Dave Cram to represent positions one, two and three on their city council, respectively, per the unofficial tally.
The unofficial results showed that voters in Tillamook County agreed with those statewide on Measures 111 and 113. Measure 111 looked poised to fall narrowly, both statewide and in Tillamook, to guarantee affordable access to healthcare for Oregonians, while 113 enjoyed massive support to disqualify lawmakers with ten or more unexcused absences from holding office in the next term.
Tillamook residents seemed to diverge from voters statewide on Measure 112, which had a commanding lead across the state and would remove involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment in the state. Passage of the measure trailed by five percentage points in Tillamook County.
Measure 114, proposing increased regulation of firearms looked set for decisive defeat in Tillamook, while its fate statewide hung in the balance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.