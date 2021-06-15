Tillamook County’s December 2015 winter storm event is still ongoing in terms of repairs. Public Works Director Chris Laity said when a storm leaves behind damage, there is an initial reaction to get things fixed and then design and environmental components to consider.
The Kilchis House drainage project is in the design phase right now. In 2015, the field near the Tillamook County Fairgrounds filled with water, Public Works Director Chris Laity said.
“Water came across Marolf Loop and it caused [Kilchis House] to evacuate,” Laity said. “They evacuated out of that and moved them to the fairgrounds.”
The county received money from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to look at how the county can minimize risk in the future. The design plans are ongoing.
“Pre-2015 storm, Cape Meares Loop Road that tied Bayocean to Oceanside had been shut down because of an active slide,” Laity said. “It’s gone through a number of hoops and hurdles. It’s through design. It’s literally sitting at 95 percent designed. It’s going through the final right of way negotiations and paying for that.”
Laity said project cost is $21 million to build the 1.5-mile road. This winter, public works would be removing trees, as they can only do this during the winter because of migratory birds, Laity added. The road should be 100 percent open to traffic by two summers from now. Expected construction of the culvert is in 2022.
Neskowin Emergency Egress Trail is in progress. Currently, there is only one route in and out of Neskowin. People cannot get in or out of town during high surf or storms.
“That’s actually under construction right now,” Laity said of the project.
The project will add a secondary access into town. There will be two new bridges and a culvert. It could be done this summer.
Two culvert replacements with two bridges are in the design phase for Trask River Road. An ongoing project for Ekroth Road is a culvert replacement with a bridge. Laity said the culverts need to be replaced anyway. The Salmon SuperHwy helps fund some of these projects.
“Unless it’s an emergency and a disaster hits, I really have no additional source of funds to replace culverts with bridges,” Laity said.
Sandlake Road needs some portions chip sealed. The road became too slick last fall, Laity said. Chip seal is a conventional way to help with this.
Public works used a new seal-type product before the chip seal, but the product did not work as advertised. The product sealed the road but did not provide traction. Public works ended up having to mill the road, removing part of the surface. Later this summer, they will chip seal the road.
Another ongoing project is the Bayocean Rockfall Mitigation Project. During winter, the road gets heavy rain and slides by Memaloose Point. Laity said public works is putting together a contract to remove some of the material that is coming down.
Public works does not receive property taxes to pay for the roads. The motor vehicle fee from the state funds the road department. For those who own a second home in Tillamook County, that fee is going to their primary county where their vehicle is registered. Laity said bond money is going to expire and 25 percent of the budget is transient lodging tax funds for tourism-related promotion and facilities.
Laity said paving for this summer is focused on roads that receive a higher number of cars. The long-term solution for McCormick Loop Road is to do realignment. For now, it will be paved.
Public works runs on less than half the staff they used to, Laity added. The department relies heavily on the public letting them there is an issue on a county road.
Call the Tillamook County Public Works Department at 503-815-3975 to report any issues with county roads.
