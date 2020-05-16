Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.