Police requested assistance to find who is responsible for the unlawful killing and wasting of a bull elk and a cow elk in Tillamook County.
The Fish and Wildlife Division of Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a statement on Thursday, Dec. 5, asking for the public’s help regarding the unlawful killing and wasting of a 4x5 bull elk and a cow elk in Tillamook County.
OSP said troopers were dispatched to a report of a dead bull elk the day prior to releasing the statement. The dead bull elk was located around three miles up Kansas Creek Road in an area known as Hembre Ridge between the Wilson and Trask Rivers.
The bull elk was killed using a rifle and left to waste with no meat removed, according to police. Further investigation led to the discovery of a deceased cow elk nearby. Neither elk was reported to be salvageable, and it appeared both elk had been shot within the past few days.
OSP is asking anyone who was in the area or anyone who may have information on who is responsible to call the TIP line at 1-800-452-7888, or *OSP (677) and refer information to Trooper Charles Reeder. Information can also be sent by email to TIP@state.or.us.
** Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators**
The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.
Preference Point Rewards:
* 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep
* 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat
* 5 Points-Moose
* 5 Points-Wolf
* 4 Points-Elk
* 4 Points-Deer
* 4 Points-Antelope
* 4 Points-Bear
* 4 Points-Cougar
Or the Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.
CASH REWARDS:
* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose
* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope
* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf
* $300 Habitat Destruction
* $200 Illegally Obtaining License/Tag(s)
* $200 Unlawful Lend/Borrow Big Game Tags(s)
* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
* $100 Furbearers
* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish
How to report a wildlife and/or habitat law violation or suspicious activity:
TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677)
TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.