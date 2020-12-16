The Oregon State Parks recently formed a Rule Advisory Committee to review proposed changes to Oregon Administrative Rules regarding driving and parking on the beach in south Tillamook County. The committee met Dec. 7 to discuss potential effects of closing a section of the ocean shore to driving between the mouth of Sand Lake and Tierra Del Mar and prohibiting parking on a section of the ocean shore at Cape Kiwanda.
Working with Tillamook County, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has limited vehicle parking on the beach from Cape Kiwanda south to the Nestucca River since July 1. Vehicles involved in launching commercial or recreational boats are still allowed to park on the beach but other vehicles must park in designated lots or parking spaces.
Oregon Administrative Rule 736-022-005: Ocean Shore Vehicle Use Zones Policy works to ensure safe public use, protect scenic and recreational values, and conserve marine life and intertidal resources of the ocean shore. OPRD Associate Director Chris Havel said there are times where beach access needs to be restricted.
“The things that we look at when discussing restrictions are safety – to make sure that beach use is taken into consideration, that there are people on the beach at the time there are vehicles on the beach and where that creates unsafe situations,” OPRD Spokesperson Chris Havel said. “ It creates a lot of concern not only for first responders and park managers but just families trying to decide which beach they should spend their time at.”
OPRD also considers any hazardous conditions and whether there is any property adjacent to the ocean shore. The need for maintaining access is also taken into consideration when making restrictions.
“We do also consider scenic and recreation values, especially on the recreation side,” Havel said. “More and more people come to the beach with sometimes competing, sometimes complimentary interests for using the beach. Vehicles can play a role or they can make a hindrance.”
Ocean Shore Specialist Laurel Hillmann said a number of studies have been done regarding the environmental impacts of driving on the beach. These include impacts such as erosion and disturbance of nesting birds on the beach.
“The two changes that we’re proposing to make here are closing it to all vehicles year-round from the mouth of Sand Lake to down to Tierra Del Mar and closing the boat ramp south in Pacific City, about a quarter mile,” Havel said.
Briana Goodwin, of Surfrider Foundation, said the biggest concern she has heard from people regarding the proposal was access for boat launching. There are also some people who are disappointed about not being able to drive on the beach to surf, but this does not keep them from being able to surf.
The rule is now open for public comments on the proposed administrative rule amendment. The deadline to receive comments is 5 p.m. Feb. 12, 2021. Comments may be made online at https://bit.ly/tillamookbeachdriving, at a virtual public hearing on Jan. 28, 2021 (details to follow), by email to oprd.publiccomment@oregon.gov, and in writing to:
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department
Attn.: Katie Gauthier
725 Summer St NE, Suite C
Salem, OR 97301
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.