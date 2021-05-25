North Coast Land Conservancy is pleased to announce it is applying for renewal of accreditation, and a public comment period is now open.
The land trust accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs.
“Accreditation may not sound that exciting on the surface, but it signifies something of infinite value to NCLC: public trust,” NCLC executive director Katie Voelke said. “National accreditation demonstrates our commitment to professional excellence and uncompromising standards, enabling us to maintain the public’s confidence in our work. It gives a small insight into the caliber we strive for as individual staff members and an organization.”
The commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how North Coast Land Conservancy complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards see www.landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.
To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org, or email your comment to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) 518-587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Comments on North Coast Land Conservancy’s application will be most useful by July 2.
