The public is invited to comment on a draft management plan for the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve located on Oregon’s north coast near Manzanita.
The draft Cape Falcon Marine Reserve Site Management Plan outlines Oregon’s marine reserve mandates and describes management strategies developed for the site which includes the reserve and two Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). The draft plan details the state’s and communities’ priorities for management of the Cape Falcon site along with strategies that support scientific monitoring, communications and public outreach, engagement with local communities, and compliance and enforcement.
The draft plan also identifies local communities’ interests for activities above and beyond those being carried out by ODFW in an effort to attract additional research and resources, and to foster community -led projects.
ODFW staff developed the draft plan with assistance and collaboration from state and federal agencies, local community members, and other interested stakeholders. Public comments should be emailed to odfw.marinereserves@state.or.us by Feb. 28, 2021.
Oregon has five marine reserves to conserve marine habitats and biodiversity. These living laboratories allow ODFW marine scientists to learn about the nearshore environment and the effects protections (no fishing, ocean development), have over time on the marine environment. This research helps inform current and future management of Oregon’s coastal waters.
