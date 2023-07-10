The final public hearing for updates to Ordinance 84, governing short-term rental properties in Tillamook County, was held on July 6, and county commissioners signaled their intent to approve the updated ordinance on July 19.
The final update to the proposed ordinance included several changes, among them a ban on short-term rentals on contiguous properties outside of communities, a use-it-or-lose-it provision and a one-license-per-licensee restriction.
The use-it-or-lose-it provision was added to the ordinance at the request of the commissioners, with the goal of ensuring that short-term rentals (STRs) contribute to the economy and to keep the licenses from becoming “golden ticket” property value boosters. Starting in 2024, license holders will be required to rent their properties for a minimum of 30 nights per calendar year, or their license will be revoked. Around 200 of the 1200 licensees in the county have rented their STRs for less than 30 nights in recent years, meaning that the provision may lead to a significant number of licenses returning to the available pool.
A ban on multiple licenses for single licensees was added to discourage the consolidated ownership of groups of houses by a single person or corporation. This raised potential issues for commissioners, as public commenters brought up the case of duplexes and triplexes where each unit held a separate STR license.
Commissioners agreed that it would be an added restriction to those properties, which could no longer continue to function as multiple STRs after a sale, but also noted that the same multifamily housing units were critical to addressing the county’s housing crisis. After lengthy discussions, it was agreed that the allowance for those properties to continue their operations as long as they stayed in the same family was the most consideration they were comfortable extending.
Existing STR license holders will have until their first renewal after January 1, 2024, to bring their properties into compliance with the new ordinance, although Commissioner Erin Skaar mentioned extending that deadline to later in the year.
The updated draft of the ordinance also established a waitlist process for handling applicants once the license cap has been filled. Those property owners will pay $100 to be added to the waitlist, with names being selected to submit applications on a first-come-first-served basis as licenses become available.
A final decision on the cap on STR licenses was the only major policy decision not finalized by the end of the public hearing period. Commissioners indicated that they remained committed to setting a cap on the number of new licenses that will be available based on the number of extant licenses, on a community-by-community basis. Most prior discussions have indicated that the commissioners are leaning towards a 1% increase per community, although 2% has also been mentioned. The commissioners will decide which percentage to allow licenses to increase by at their meeting on July 19.
However, Commissioner David Yamamoto reiterated to the public that those caps and the rest of the ordinance would be revised going forward. Yamamoto said that the STR advisory committee that produced the proposed ordinance revisions would continue to meet on a semi-annual basis. He also said that the caps would be updated over the next year as the department of community development held meetings in each of the communities to determine suitable, individualized caps.
As at the first meeting in late May, the public comment portion of the meeting was dominated by STR owners and operators, who complained about the strictures of the new ordinance. They said it was unfair to hold STRs to a higher standard than other properties in the county and contended that the regulations were unnecessary.
Commissioners reiterated that they had started the process in response to livability issues caused by STRs across the county and despite the owner and operator protestations, these issues were not imagined. That much was evidenced by the turnout at the second public hearing, when Tillamook locals came out in force and voiced support for the updated ordinance.
Final minor revisions will now be made to the ordinance, before the final document is posted to the county’s website on July 14, and voted on by the board of commissioners at their regular meeting on July 19.
