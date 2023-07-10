PoTB

Port of Tillamook Bay office building.

The final public hearing for updates to Ordinance 84, governing short-term rental properties in Tillamook County, was held on July 6, and county commissioners signaled their intent to approve the updated ordinance on July 19.

The final update to the proposed ordinance included several changes, among them a ban on short-term rentals on contiguous properties outside of communities, a use-it-or-lose-it provision and a one-license-per-licensee restriction.

