Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is accepting public comments on changes to Oregon Administrative Rule language regarding the newly designed Nehalem River Scenic Waterway. The proposed change would adopt management rules for the land adjacent to the waterway.
Specifically, the proposed rules would guide future development within 1/4 mile of the riverbank along the 17.5-mile section of river designated as the waterway.
Gov. Brown designed the Nehalem River Scenic Waterway in June. It begins at Henry Rierson Spruce Run campground and ends at the confluence of Cook Creek, near Cougar Valley State Park.
OPRD will accept public comments on the proposed change through 5 p.m. Nov 4. Comments can be made online, in writing, via email or in-person at an upcoming public meeting:
- Online: oregon.gov/oprd/RULES/Pages/Rulemaking%20Notices.aspx
- In writing: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn. Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301
- Email: OPRD.publiccomment@oregon.gov.
- In-person: 6 - 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at North County Recreation District, 36155 Ninth St., Nehalem. The agenda includes an overview of the proposed rule and an opportunity for public comments.
After reviewing public comments, OPRD staff plans to present a final recommended rule for consideration by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission at its November 2019 or February 2020 business meeting.
Full text of the proposed change is available online at oregon.gov/oprd/Rules/pages/index.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.