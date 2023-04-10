FEMA

Representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency updated residents of Tillamook on proposed changes to the national flood insurance plan that would greatly restrict development in the 100-year flood plain.

Several dozen community members, including county government representatives, workers from the dairy, logging and fishing industries, and concerned property owners took the FEMA representatives to task over the economic impacts of the proposed change.

