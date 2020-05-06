For Tillamook County property taxpayers who chose to pay their property taxes in thirds, the final third of the payment is due Friday, May 15. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most county offices are still closed to the public.
The tax payment counter will not be open for in person payments. Taxpayers are encouraged to mail payments in the envelope provided. During this time, payments can also be dropped off in the election ballot box located by the bottom of the stairs at the north entrance of the courthouse.
If you would like a receipt, please provide a self-addressed stamped envelope along with your payment. You can pay online on the website at www.co.tillamook.or.us then select ‘Assessment & Taxation’. Pay by phone at 1-844-784-9680. If you have any questions you can call the office at 503-842-3400.
