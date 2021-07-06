The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning to conduct two prescribed fires on grasslands at Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge (Refuge). The first burn will be on July 8-9 and the second is planned for July 21-23. There are multiple factors to consider prior to burning, including public safety, the temperature, moisture content of the vegetation, and wind direction and speed. The prescribed fire will only be ignited when these factors are ideal for burning. During the burn days, the Refuge will be closed to the public. Call 541-867-4550 for up to date information on the burn schedule.
The Refuge is burning to restore healthy habitat for wildlife. One of the special habitats the Refuge is restoring at Nestucca Bay is coastal prairie. The coastal prairie restoration is designed to meet the habitat requirements of the Oregon Silverspot butterfly, a species listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, which has declined significantly. The primary need at this stage of prairie restoration is the removal of dense fescue grass
from the largest of the restoration units to allow the fall planting of a diversity of native grasses and wildflowers required by the butterfly for nectar. The Refuge uses a variety of tools for this restoration, including haying, mowing, herbicide treatment, planting and seeding, and prescribed fire. At this stage, prescribed fire is the most
effective tool for preparing the ground for the next stage of prairie restoration.
Prescribed fires are beneficial, carefully planned, and strategically located. They are carefully monitored and manipulated by trained fire professionals. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is consulting with local fire management agencies to ensure all safety measures are taken to reduce risk to people and wildlife. Safety risks of any prescribed fire include potential smoke impacts, undesired fire effects, and the unlikely but possible
escape of fire outside of the planned area. Extensive planning has occurred to ensure that all safety measures are taken to reduce these risks, including the approval of a Prescribed Fire Plan. The Prescribed Fire Plan addresses everything needed to plan for and implement the fire. A prescribed fire is only conducted under very specific
conditions set out in the plan and depending upon available resources, time of year, weather and desired results.
Since the prescribed fire is scheduled during a period of heightened wildfire awareness, extra risk reduction measures have been enacted. These measures include reducing the size of the prescribed burn to the minimum acres required to meet habitat objectives, scheduling the burn to avoid periods of increased traffic and visitation in the local area, and increasing the number of professional prescribed fire specialist/engines implementing the burn.
