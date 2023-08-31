Red Cross
During National Preparedness Month in September, the Red Cross urges everyone to prepare for worsening extreme weather affecting the Cascades Region, which saw an earlier start to wildfire season this year compared to last. 

Severe weather like this is part of a worsening national trend in which the American Red Cross has responded to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country as it did a decade ago. 

