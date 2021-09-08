Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded with other emergency responders to a report of a helicopter crash at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, in a remote location near the area of South Fork Road and Simmons Ridge Road.
“Only the pilot was on board the helicopter when it crashed,” said TCSO Sheriff Joshua Brown, who responded to the site. “The pilot survived the crash and appeared to be uninjured. He refused medical attention on scene.”
According to the sheriff’s office, early indications are that the helicopter struck a power line. The owner of the helicopter is unknown at this time.
“There is a power line down and a small fire burning at the crash site,” said Brown. “Bonneville Power is responding and they have advised responders to stay away until they arrive because the high voltage line is extremely dangerous.”
It is unknown at this time if any parts of Tillamook County will lose power as a result of the downed line, the sheriff’s office said. Fire crews from Stimson Lumber, Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), and Tillamook Fire District (TFD) are in the area awaiting Bonneville Power Administration’s response. Tillamook Ambulance, Garibaldi Fire and Oregon State Police also responded.
This is an ongoing incident and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be the lead agency for the crash investigation.
