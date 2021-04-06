Willow Bill, a colorful charter, cancer survivor, benevolent sort and resident of Wheeler, is hosting the first Potfest on his property in Wheeler April 17-20. According to Bill, the entire festival is a celebration, idea and method sharing experience for those who are fighting or have beat cancer. And anyone who wants to support the effort or learn about the horrible disease.
Slated for the event is a Elvis Presley contest with prizes awarded on April 17. the contest will also be broadcasted out of Carson City’s A to Zen.
On April 18 there will be a Willow Disc Golf Tournament with prizes so sharpen up your throwing skills. On April 19 there will be a Willow’s & Wine event an on 4-20 Bill has a presentation on beating cancer with many nontraditional methods, and one that helped him win the battle.
There will be time to share your story, ideas and treatments along with celebrations of success and fellowship. Willow Bill lives across from the post office in Wheeler where the evens are scheduled to take place.
All events are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except on Tuesday April 20 events are from 10 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.