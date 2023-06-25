POTB

Geoff Vaughn with Precision Approach Engineering, Kenji Sugahara, the Director of ODAV, Betsy Emery with Sen. Merkley’s office, POTB General Manager Michele Bradley, Alex Thomas, ODAV Program Coordinator

 Contributed photo

The Port of Tillamook Bay (POTB) was the recent recipient of congressional funding to replace its Automated Weather Observing Station (AWOS) at Tillamook Airport. 

The AWOS is a fully configurable airport weather system that provides continuous, real-time information and reports on airport weather conditions. Data transmitted by the AWOS includes rainfall, wind direction and speed, temperature, dew point, density altitude, visibility, and runway surface conditions among other things.

POTB
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for the Fourth of July?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What are your plans for the Fourth of July?

You voted: