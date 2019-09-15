For ten days in October, the first annual North Coast Musicfest will offer a display of fine Northwest musical acts in venues from Cannon Beach, Manzanita, and Nehalem. The festival, collaboration between the Cannon Beach Arts Association (CBAA) and Fly Me To The Moon, runs from Oct. 3 to Oct. 13. Proceeds from the festival will benefit both of these non-profit organizations.
Cara Mico, program director at Cannon Beach Arts Association, is committed to bringing events like this to the coast.
“Music and art are integral to humanity and essential for wellness,” Mico said. “By fostering creative events, we can support our community and those that call the Oregon Coast home.”
The North Coast Musicfest begins in Cannon Beach on Oct. 3 at multiple venues, including the Chamber of Commerce, the Wine Shack, Cannon Beach Gallery, and Public Coast.
The Manzanita and Nehalem, or the Fire Mountain portion of the festival, runs from Oct. 9-13. Events include several guitar workshops in addition to performances at the NCRD Performing Arts Center, Wild Manzanita, and St. Catherine’s Church, and other venues.
Dean Mueller, longtime musician, producer, and the director of Fly Me To The Moon, is responsible for the southern portion of the festival in Manzanita and Nehalem sites.
“As a performer and producer, it is exciting to help bring this festival to the North Coast,” Mueller said. “The collaboration between Fly Me To The Moon and CBAA has allowed us to bring some of Oregon’s top-tier artists to the coast, and to provide support for these two great organizations.”
Featured artists include Curtis Salgado, 3 Leg Torso, Julie Amici and Dean Mueller, LaRhonda Steele, Brooks Robertson, Grammy winner Doug Smith, and many more.
There will be a series of guitar workshops, open to musicians of all levels, taught by Brooks Robertson, award-winning finger style guitarist and Berklee College of Music graduate, and Grammy award winner Doug Smith.
Ticket prices are listed on the website and some shows are free. There are several packages available for the Manzanita and Nehalem events.
The Fire Mountain Music Package offers discounted prices on six of the fabulous shows included in the southern portion of the festival. Among them is the Nina Simone Tribute concert and pre-event reception on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the North Coast Recreational District (NCRD) in Nehalem.
Tickets may be purchased in advance on the festival website, or at the venues. Organizers recommend purchasing tickets in advance of the shows as seating is limited for the shows. See the complete list of concerts and workshops online, and for times and ticket info, at https://www.cannonbeacharts.org/music-festival.
