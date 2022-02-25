The Tillamook County Public Works has been monitoring a 72” culvert that carries Hughey Creek under Fairview Road (east of Hummingbird Lane) due to stability issues. The culvert has not stabilized. The road continues to slump, cracks have emerged in the road surface and cracks on the bank supporting the road have enlarged. The area has been surveyed and options for replacement are being explored.
With the continued destabilization, Public Works will close the road at the culvert site on Monday, February 28, 2022.
Hwy 6 is the designated detour route and is accessible on either end of Fairview Road.
Questions? Phone : (503) 842-3419
