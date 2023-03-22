The Port of Tillamook Bay’s Board of Commissioners began discussing the future of the airport’s hangar B, which houses the Tillamook Air Museum.
The World War II blimp hangar needs roof maintenance that will cost around $1.5 million and the port does not have funding set aside for the project.
That amount would allow for upgrades to the weatherproofing connection between the upper and lower section of the roof, cutting down on the amount of water intrusion. The roof repairs would need to be repeated in twenty years.
Other than concerns about the roof, the building is structurally sound, according to a report commissioned by the port.
Today, the hangar realizes around a $50,000 profit annually, bringing in about $650,000 while costing nearly $600,000 to operate. In addition to the air museum at the north end of the seven-acre-plus building, Stimson lumber and local business owners and community members lease space in the hangar for various purposes on a short-term basis.
Four options were discussed to address the hangar situation: levy, sale, long-term lease and demolition.
The demolition option was unpopular among the commissioners as a 2011 study by NASA showed that, at that time, demolition of the building would cost between $20 million and $40 million.
The commissioners also noted that the building was the last World War II era blimp hangar open to the public, was important to the fabric of the local community and was crucial to the crucial operations of the air museum.
With those same concerns in mind, the commissioners said that any sale or long-term lease of the hangar would need to include conditions to protect the structure’s future.
The most appealing option to the commissioners was partnership with the county to put a levy on the ballot to pay for the repairs. This would allow the port to maintain ownership of the hangar but would face the hurdle of receiving voter approval.
Commisioner Matt Mumford suggested that the port start setting aside all or some of the profits that the hangar makes as a show of commitment.
Mumford and Board President Sierra Lauder agreed to form an ad hoc committee to meet twice in the next month to begin preliminary work on a potential levy. Port General Manager Michele Bradley asked commissioners to also send in the list of requirements that they would like to see attached to a sale or long-term lease of the hangar.
