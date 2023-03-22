Photo 7.jpg

Tillamook Air Museum

 Photo submitted by Michele Miles Bradley

The Port of Tillamook Bay’s Board of Commissioners began discussing the future of the airport’s hangar B, which houses the Tillamook Air Museum.

The World War II blimp hangar needs roof maintenance that will cost around $1.5 million and the port does not have funding set aside for the project.

Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted:

