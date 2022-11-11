Port of Tillamook Bay
Photo: Hilary Dorsey

The Port of Tillamook Bay has signed a contract with Wood Research and Development LLC to do a thorough analysis of the vitality of Hangar B.

The last time an assessment of the building was completed was in 2011 as part of the FEMA projects being contemplated after the loss of the railroad in 2007. At that time, the study determined that the building needed a new roof among other structural improvements.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.