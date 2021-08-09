Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad announces that the Polson Logging Co. No. 2 will be pulling the Coastal Excursion trains beginning Sunday, August 8th. Current plans are for the No. 2 to pull the Coastal Excursion through Labor Day weekend. Reservations can be made online at www.oregoncoastscenic.org or by calling 855-562-7711.
Polson Logging Co. No. 2 is a 2-8-2 “Mikado” steam locomotive built by the Baldwin Locomotive Works in 1912 for the Polson Logging Company. It operated for Saginaw Timber in Washington State, pulling lumber trains and would go on to serve several different logging railroads in the Pacific Northwest. In 1980, it was donated to the Illinois Railroad Museum and then sold to Skip Lichter.
Today this locomotive is stored operable at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad and used for special events. It can now be seen at the Oregon Scenic Railroad with McCloud River Railway No. 25.
