Manzanita City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 3, approved an intergovernmental agreement with Oregon Parks and Recreation District (OPRD) for police services. The agreement provides police services to Oswald West and Nehalem Bay State Park.
“This will provide services to Oswald West and Nehalem Bay State Park for fiscal years 22 and 23,” City Manager Leila Aman said. “We’ve been providing these services to OPRD since 1998.”
According to the staff report, the last contract expired in June. OPRD informed the city that they needed additional time to revise the contracting method to comply with state contracting law. The result is the intergovernmental agreement.
Aman said the agreement is $27,500 per year for fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023 for a total of $55,000. The city also receives revenue tom citations issued. Last year, an estimated $23,000 was generated from citations for the city.
The contract calls for seven hours of patrolling per week during the high season from June through August and four hours per week from September through May.
“We have agreements with Wheeler and Nehalem,” Aman said. “Those were approved I think back in May, executed in June.”
The city will update the agreement in two years, Aman added.
Manzanita Police Chief Erik Harth said the department keeps a time sheet for how many hours they spend in the state park, which is billed at the end of the year.
“We look at the final hours per year and make sure we’re at that amount,” Harth said.
Harth added that Oregon State Police is the primary agency for emergency calls in those parks and the police department is a supplemental service.
