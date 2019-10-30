Tillamook police officers and sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suspicious man on school property at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Tillamook Junior High School (TJHS).
The man refused to identify himself or cooperate, trying to walk away from law enforcement while saying he could be on school grounds during school hours, according to a press release from Tillamook Police Department (TPD).
Because of the circumstances TJHS was initially put on lockout. This allows for the school to safely secure the students in the school while a circumstance is occurring outside. The lockout was lifted shortly after being put in place.
The man, who was later identified by authorities as Francisco Silva, 19, was taken into custody for second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
TPD said it appreciates the school district and its partnership in making the school environment safe for youth and also parents for their patience and support in these efforts.
