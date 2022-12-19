On 12/18/22 at approximately 8:06 a.m. a Tillamook Police Officer and two Tillamook County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the Sheridan Square Apt’s, for a report of a suspicious male, sleeping in a chair in the hallway who didn't live there.
They located 21 year old Edward Don Merrill, who was not a resident, but is the suspect in the burglary and vehicle theft in Garibaldi early yesterday (Sat.) morning that turned into a pursuit that came into Tillamook.
Mr. Merrilll suffered a clear lapse in cognitive processing when he made the decision to try to fight and ignore the repeated commands of the three law enforcement officers in front of him to comply. Within seconds Mr. Merrill did not get the desired results he wanted in choosing to take that particular path and instead he still ended up in handcuffs and leg irons, just a lot more tired.
He was lodged in the Tillamook County Jail on recommended charges of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Felony Elude, Misdemeanor Elude on foot, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving and Burglary I.
There are other vehicle thefts where Mr. Merrill was recently arrested that haven't made their way through the court system.
We'd like to thank the observant residents who called dispatch today so we could locate and arrest the suspect inside that apartment complex.
The arrest of Mr. Merrill for the plethora of charges was made quickly and safely because of your commitment to work with us as a community.
Your Tillamook Police Department and all City staff love that you take ownership in the livability of everyone, whether a resident or visitor, and we couldn’t do it without you. We appreciate all of you and it's our honor to serve you.
