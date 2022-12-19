Tillamook Police Department

On 12/18/22 at approximately 8:06 a.m. a Tillamook Police Officer and two Tillamook County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the Sheridan Square Apt’s, for a report of a suspicious male, sleeping in a chair in the hallway who didn't live there.

They located 21 year old Edward Don Merrill, who was not a resident, but is the suspect in the burglary and vehicle theft in Garibaldi early yesterday (Sat.) morning that turned into a pursuit that came into Tillamook.

