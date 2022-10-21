Plans unveiled for Garibaldi depot development

During a gala event held October 15th at Pacific Restaurant in downtown Tillamook, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad revealed their “Pathway to the Future; Gateway to the Past” campaign. 

When completed, the project will revamp the Garibaldi boarding area with the construction of a Southern Pacific style depot, a bathroom block, and a water tower complex as well as improved crossings and parking.

