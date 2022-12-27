Neah-Kah-Nie High School hosted Nestucca High School’s basketball teams for a rematch of an intra-county showdown, with both the Pirates’ teams emerging victorious at home.
In the girls’ game, roles were inverted from the last matchup two weeks ago as Neah-Kah-Nie used a press to strong effect, while the Pirates boys once again blitzed the Bobcats with a three-point barrage.
After struggling with Nestucca’s press in the last matchup, Neah-Kah-Nie came out aggressively against the press, managing to advance the ball for transition points throughout the game.
Kennedy Fletcher led the Pirates early, putting up six points in the first quarter out of 16 total on the night.
Hailee Knight tried to keep the Bobcats in the game, scoring five points in the first quarter, but Nestucca was cold from the field and trailed 15-7 after one.
Neah-Kah-Nie applied the defensive pressure in the second quarter, forcing turnovers and building their lead to 21-11 midway through the frame before a shooting slouch allowed the Bobcats to trim that to 21-15 at the half.
The Pirates ratcheted the defensive intensity up even further coming out of the locker room and Nestucca’s offense wilted under the pressure, turning the ball over repeatedly.
Neah-Kah-Nie’s offense also hit its stride, with another six points from Fletcher complimented by a trio of threes, pushing the lead to 38-19 by the end of the quarter. Madison Graham added 12 points on the night.
Nestucca didn’t give up on the game and back-to-back threes from Kyla Hurliman around the four-minute mark of the fourth cut the lead back to ten, but the Bobcats couldn’t bridge the final gap.
Knight totaled 12 for the Bobcats and Hurliman 10 in the 52-36 loss.
Neah-Kah-Nie improved to 6-2 on the season with the win and has a long layoff before a matchup with Yamhill-Carlton at home on January 4.
Nestucca fell to 4-3 with the loss but rebounded with a 57-5 win against Perrydale at home on December 21. They will be back in action on December 27, travelling to Pleasant Hill.
The boys’ game immediately following the girls’ followed the same trajectory as had the matchup in Nestucca, with the Pirates’ outside shooting spurring an offensive explosion and handing the Bobcats a loss.
The Pirates were scorching hot from outside, hitting 15 three pointers on the night as they ran away with the game early, leading 27-7 after one.
Four Pirates had double digits, with Espin White putting up 14 of his 16 in the first quarter, and Eddie Loza 10 of his 12.
Ethan Hanson had a strong showing off the bench, contributing 14 across the second and third quarters as the Pirates lead ballooned to 46-13 at the half and 65-25 after three.
Anthony Allen put up ten for the Pirates, while Nestucca was led by 14 from Cody Hagerty and 11 from Bryson Morgan in the 83-43 loss.
Neah-Kah-Nie improved to 5-3 on the season with the win and will return to action on January 4, against Yamhill Carlton at home.
Nestucca fell to 2-6 but bounced back with a 41-37 win against Perrydale on December 21. They travel to Pleasant Hill on December 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.