The Pine Grove will be hosting a Holiday Kids Fair from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Local organizations and nonprofits will have tables with special hands-on arts and crafts projects for kids to make.
Enjoy cookies and hot cocoa, holiday music and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Participating organizations are: Rinehart Clinic, St. Catherine/Santa Catalina Episcopal Church, Calvary Bible Church, Manzanita Visitors Center, Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP), Oregon Beach Experiences, Rainy Day Village Network and more.
Santa Claus arrived at 5:30 p.m., courtesy of special fire truck delivery by Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue.
