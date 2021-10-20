The onset of cool, damp fall weather allows firefighters to begin fall burning activities on the Siuslaw National Forest, which includes burning piles of woody debris and limbs that have accumulated throughout the year from forest restoration projects. Starting this week and continuing through November, trained firefighting personnel will ignite the pile fires while fire danger is low and monitor them to ensure fires do not spread outside the immediate vicinity. Burning these piles of debris and limbs is one of the most effective ways to remove non-merchantable woody debris from the forest before it can become a hazardous fuel in the dry summer months.
Pile burning operations are planned on both Hebo and Central Coast ranger districts as conditions allow. Members of the public may encounter smoke associated with these burns. If unsure whether smoke or a fire is from a planned pile burn, contact the local fire department or county emergency services. In case of emergency, contact 911.
