Photos: Vehicle crashes into Oceanside building

At approximately 10:30am this morning, Tillamook County Sheriff's Deputies Jordan Reyes, Chris Rondeau and Ben Berger, responded with Netarts-Oceanside Fire Rescue, Tillamook Ambulance and the Oregon State Police to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building on Pacific Avenue in Oceanside.

The single vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock wall causing it to partially flip on its side and into the building that houses the Three Arch Inn, Oceanside Surf Co. and the Current Cafe.

