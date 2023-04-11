Photos: Vehicle crashes into Oceanside building

At approximately 10:30am this morning, Tillamook County Sheriff's Deputies Jordan Reyes, Chris Rondeau and Ben Berger, responded with Netarts-Oceanside Fire Rescue, Tillamook Ambulance and the Oregon State Police to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building on Pacific Avenue in Oceanside.
The single vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock wall causing it to partially flip on its side and into the building that houses the Three Arch Inn, Oceanside Surf Co. and the Current Cafe.
Employees of the cafe were working along the wall when the car struck the building. Although the walls partially caved in tossing shelves and equipment, including striking an employee with an object, no injuries inside the building were reported.
Netarts-Oceanside Fire personnel worked with hydraulic rescue tools to carefully extricate the driver (sole occupant) of the vehicle.
The man was conscious and alert when loaded into the ambulance. The reason for the crash was initially unclear.
Oregon State Police Sgt. Matthew Gordon is the lead investigator of the crash as Pacific Avenue is also State Route 131 and falls under OSP's primary jurisdiction.
Therefore, any further information regarding this crash will come from OSP.
