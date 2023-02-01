featured
Photos: Tillamook Sheriff Marine Patrol officers pull car out of Nestucca River from January crash
- Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
-
- Updated
- 0
On January 27, 2023, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and Marine Patrol took to the frigid waters of the Nestucca River to retrieve a vehicle that lost control and entered the water on January 9, 2023.
The driver (the sole occupant of the vehicle), was able to get out of the vehicle on his own when it entered the water. Luckily, he was able to make it to shore, despite sustaining serious injuries in the crash.
Oregon State Police Trooper (former TCSO Deputy) Tom Mayne located the driver crawling up the bank at approximately 10:47pm the night of the crash. The 23-year-old man was transported to a Portland area hospital via Lifeflight helicopter.
Due to water and weather conditions, a prompt recovery of the vehicle was delayed. "We couldn't justify placing personnel in the water until It came down a bit and was safe to do so," said Undersheriff Matt Kelly.
For the recovery, Marine Deputy Dennis Greiner operated the Sheriff's boat, with Deputy Cloud serving as safety officer, Deputy Kris Wood as the rescue diver while Corporal Chris Barnett dove to the vehicle and attached the recovery cable for Burden's Towing.
The vehicle was removed and no injuries or incidents were reported during the recovery. TCSO's Dive Team and Marine Patrol are only two of many exciting assignments that are available to our deputies. We have several job opportunities in all three divisions at the Sheriff's Office. Please visit Tillamooksheriff.com to apply and learn more.
