Last week, Tillamook County Sheriff's Office Criminal Patrol Deputies took part in some swift water rescue training that was led by TCSO Marine Deputy Dennis Greiner.
All of our patrol vehicles are equipped with inflatable PFD's (personal floatation devices) and throw rope bags.
This basic training session, which took place on the Mills Bridge gravel bar on the Wilson River, focused on the proper use of throw bags to effect the rescue of a victim moving downstream in a river or flooded conditions, and on self-rescue using an inflatable PFD and proper ferry angles to reach shore quickly.
With so many waterways, bays and 75 miles of coastline, water rescue scenarios in Tillamook County happen often and its important for our deputies to receive this type of training.
While the training can be fun, it also helps to hone skills that can save lives - including the life of the deputy.
